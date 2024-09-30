Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $55.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $645,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,109.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,756. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366,571.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,575,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,349,000 after buying an additional 72,624 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after buying an additional 404,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1,224.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 73,084 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

