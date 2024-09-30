Critical Analysis: Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) & Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Clover Leaf Capital and Walt Disney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Walt Disney 0 2 20 0 2.91

Walt Disney has a consensus target price of $118.43, suggesting a potential upside of 23.35%. Given Walt Disney’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Walt Disney is more favorable than Clover Leaf Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A Walt Disney $90.03 billion 1.94 $2.35 billion $0.92 104.36

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and Walt Disney”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and Walt Disney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57% Walt Disney 5.30% 8.64% 4.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Walt Disney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walt Disney has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Walt Disney beats Clover Leaf Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners. It also offers direct-to-consumer streaming services through Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu, and Star+; sports-related entertainment services through ESPN, ESPN on ABC, ESPN+ DTC, and Star; sale/licensing of film and episodic content to third-party television and VOD services; theatrical, home entertainment, and music distribution services; DVD and Blu-ray discs, electronic home video licenses, and VOD rental services; staging and licensing of live entertainment events; and post-production services. In addition, the company operates theme parks and resorts comprising Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney, as well as Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii. It also licenses its intellectual property to a third party for operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort; licenses trade names, characters, visual, literary, and other IP for use on merchandise, published materials, and games; operates a direct-to-home satellite distribution platform; sells branded merchandise through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; and develops and publishes books, comic books, and magazines. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

