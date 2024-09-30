Critical Survey: Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) versus SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Prestige Wealth has a beta of 4.2, meaning that its stock price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 N/A SHF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Wealth and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A SHF 27.99% 7.94% 3.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prestige Wealth and SHF”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Wealth $348,528.00 20.68 -$1.04 million N/A N/A SHF $21.66 million 1.32 -$17.28 million ($0.28) -1.84

Prestige Wealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SHF.

Summary

SHF beats Prestige Wealth on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. is a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado. SHF Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Partner Colorado Credit Union.

