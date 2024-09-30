Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at KeyCorp

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $149.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CROX. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $144.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.58. Crocs has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 19.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

