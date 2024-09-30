Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak bought 10,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,213.31. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 261,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,082.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown Crafts news, Director Zenon S. Nie bought 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,191.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,207.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Ratajczak bought 10,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,213.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 261,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,082.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 30,661 shares of company stock worth $143,881. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 11.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Price Performance

CRWS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,700. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

