CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

CVR Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $67.40 on Thursday. CVR Partners has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.90 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.32%.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.