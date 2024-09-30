DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $290.47.

Get Autodesk alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $271.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,687 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.