DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DBVT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

DBV Technologies stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,345 shares during the period. DBV Technologies comprises about 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

