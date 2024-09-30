Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DNN. StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Denison Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Capital raised Denison Mines to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday. They set a sector outperform rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Denison Mines to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.93.

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.70. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 950.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 131.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 39.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

