Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

DML has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Denison Mines to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Denison Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 price objective on Denison Mines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Denison Mines to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.38.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Denison Mines

Denison Mines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$2.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.65. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$1.91 and a one year high of C$3.37.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 million. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,412.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denison Mines

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.