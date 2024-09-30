DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $54.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.74.

DKNG stock opened at $40.36 on Thursday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.36.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $26,544,290.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at $94,402,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,195,301 shares of company stock valued at $45,355,362 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,530,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 296,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

