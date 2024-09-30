Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $139.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.39. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

