Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $109.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.32. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

