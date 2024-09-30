Entergy (NYSE:ETR) vs. Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Entergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Entergy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entergy and Hallador Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $12.07 billion 2.32 $2.36 billion $9.97 13.15 Hallador Energy $485.54 million 0.74 $44.79 million $0.59 16.44

Risk and Volatility

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Hallador Energy. Entergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hallador Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Entergy has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Entergy pays an annual dividend of $4.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hallador Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Entergy pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hallador Energy pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and Hallador Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 14.75% 10.10% 2.37% Hallador Energy -1.25% -1.48% -0.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Entergy and Hallador Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 1 2 10 1 2.79 Hallador Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Entergy currently has a consensus price target of $127.81, suggesting a potential downside of 2.53%. Hallador Energy has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.22%. Given Entergy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Entergy is more favorable than Hallador Energy.

Summary

Entergy beats Hallador Energy on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. It also engages in the ownership of interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers, as well as provides decommissioning services to other nuclear power plant owners. It generates electricity through gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company’s power plants have approximately 24,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity. It delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana; and operation of logistics transport facility. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

