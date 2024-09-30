EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Update

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
EnWave Stock Performance
NWVCF stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. EnWave has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.28.
EnWave Company Profile
