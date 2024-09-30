EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Update

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

EnWave Stock Performance

NWVCF stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. EnWave has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

