European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Senior Officer Acquires C$27,468.00 in Stock

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jenny Chou purchased 8,400 shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,468.00.

ERE-UN opened at C$3.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06. The stock has a market cap of C$299 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.25. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$3.28.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current portfolio of high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

