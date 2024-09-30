Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Evans Bancorp from $26.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter.

Evans Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at Evans Bancorp

In related news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $219,170.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 611,759 shares in the company, valued at $20,071,812.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 298,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 107,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $500,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

