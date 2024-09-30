Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Up 20.9% in September

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exagen

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exagen stock. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 8.82% of Exagen worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Price Performance

NASDAQ XGN opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.32. Exagen has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. Exagen had a negative net margin of 30.56% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

