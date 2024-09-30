Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.16.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

