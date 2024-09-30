Financial Survey: Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) and Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF)

Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) and Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Japan Display and Benchmark Electronics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Display N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Benchmark Electronics $2.75 billion 0.59 $64.32 million $1.83 24.47

Benchmark Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Display.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Display 0 0 0 0 N/A Benchmark Electronics 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Japan Display and Benchmark Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Benchmark Electronics has a consensus target price of $41.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.70%. Given Benchmark Electronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Benchmark Electronics is more favorable than Japan Display.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Display and Benchmark Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Display N/A N/A N/A Benchmark Electronics 2.45% 7.17% 3.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Benchmark Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Benchmark Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Benchmark Electronics beats Japan Display on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Display

Japan Display Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras. It also provides transparent interface devices that reduces the communication barrier; LumiFree lighting fixtures; metaverse ultra-high resolution related products; and sensors. In addition, the company is involved in the planning, research, development, design, manufacture, sale, maintenance, rental, leasing, and provision of related solution services of electrical and electronic equipment, and software; and provision of information collection and analysis services, as well as related services comprising biometric information measurement using electronic technology. Japan Display Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services. It also offers electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, and life cycle testing services, as well as environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis. In addition, the company provides precision machining and electromechanical assembly services; and subsystem and system integration services, including assembly, configuration, and testing for various industries. Further, it provides value-added support systems; supply chain management solutions; direct order fulfillment; and aftermarket non-warranty services, including repair, replacement, refurbishment, remanufacturing, exchange, systems upgrade, and spare parts manufacturing throughout a product’s life cycle. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical technologies, complex industrials, semiconductor capital equipment, telecommunications, and advanced computing industries. It markets its services and solutions primarily through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Electronics, Inc. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

