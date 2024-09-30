First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FBMS. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

FBMS opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $988.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 3,387.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 652.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

