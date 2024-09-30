First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

