FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $189.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get FirstService alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FirstService

Institutional Trading of FirstService

FirstService Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in FirstService by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 250,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 27,871 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $862,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $15,557,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,803,000 after acquiring an additional 240,303 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $180.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. FirstService has a one year low of $134.77 and a one year high of $183.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29 and a beta of 1.05.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.