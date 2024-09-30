Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Benchmark

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLUT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.45.

NYSE:FLUT opened at $238.33 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $252.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.39 and its 200-day moving average is $200.98.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

