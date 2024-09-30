FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Noble Financial raised FreightCar America to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.00. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.09 million. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,367.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William D. Gehl sold 10,000 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nigris Felan Jose De acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,367.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 43.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 35,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 24.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FreightCar America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

