Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) PT Raised to $17.50 at CIBC

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Gatos Silver to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver Price Performance

Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Gatos Silver has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gatos Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATO. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after buying an additional 291,052 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after buying an additional 80,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.