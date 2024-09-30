Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.29 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 517.60% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

