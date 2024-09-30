Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $434,511.64 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 4,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $434,511.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Patrick Ryan Langston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $653,748.06.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $88.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.47, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.35. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,428,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,956,000 after buying an additional 879,959 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 428,355 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 308,312 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,839.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 109,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 104,273 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

