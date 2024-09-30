Graham (NYSE:GHC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Graham stock opened at $815.04 on Thursday. Graham has a 52-week low of $563.39 and a 52-week high of $822.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $767.19 and its 200 day moving average is $743.64. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Graham by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Graham by 1.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

