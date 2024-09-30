Guggenheim Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $64.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $52.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 101.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,505,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,069. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,328,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,725,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,213,000 after purchasing an additional 248,730 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

