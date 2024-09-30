HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Curis Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of CRIS stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.33. Curis has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.36). Curis had a negative return on equity of 327.92% and a negative net margin of 468.18%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Curis
About Curis
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.
Featured Stories
