HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Curis Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.33. Curis has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.36). Curis had a negative return on equity of 327.92% and a negative net margin of 468.18%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Curis

About Curis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Curis by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Curis by 795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 108,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 96,256 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curis by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Stories

