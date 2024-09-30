Head to Head Analysis: Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF)

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Xiabuxiabu Catering Management and Darden Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xiabuxiabu Catering Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Darden Restaurants 1 6 17 0 2.67

Darden Restaurants has a consensus target price of $179.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.52%. Given Darden Restaurants’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Darden Restaurants is more favorable than Xiabuxiabu Catering Management.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xiabuxiabu Catering Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Darden Restaurants $11.42 billion 1.74 $1.03 billion $8.52 19.57

This table compares Xiabuxiabu Catering Management and Darden Restaurants”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Xiabuxiabu Catering Management.

Profitability

This table compares Xiabuxiabu Catering Management and Darden Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xiabuxiabu Catering Management N/A N/A N/A Darden Restaurants 9.11% 49.46% 9.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats Xiabuxiabu Catering Management on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Chinese hotpot restaurants in the People's Republic of China. It owns and operates restaurants under the Xiabuxiabu brand name, and restaurants under the Coucou brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. The company also offers catering services; and sells condiment products and other goods. In addition, it engages in the slaughtering, processing, cold storage, and sale of raw materials; and construction business. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Ying Qi Investments Limited.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names. Darden Restaurants, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

