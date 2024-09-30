Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) Insider Acquires £4,977.05 in Stock

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) insider Francesca Ecsery bought 2,945 shares of Henderson High Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £4,977.05 ($6,664.50).

Francesca Ecsery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Francesca Ecsery bought 56 shares of Henderson High Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of GBX 9,296 ($124.48).

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HHI opened at GBX 168 ($2.25) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.52. The company has a market cap of £289.20 million, a PE ratio of 988.24 and a beta of 1.06. Henderson High Income Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 136 ($1.82) and a one year high of GBX 174 ($2.33).

Henderson High Income Trust Increases Dividend

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 2.68 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Henderson High Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,470.59%.

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

