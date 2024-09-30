Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) & TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Head to Head Review

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Horizon Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Horizon Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.70%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $244.52 million 2.53 $58.65 million $2.79 11.66 Horizon Bancorp $180.49 million 3.65 $27.98 million $0.54 27.65

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Horizon Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Bancorp. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 19.22% 7.65% 0.80% Horizon Bancorp 5.50% 8.17% 0.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp pays out 118.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats Horizon Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. It operates through banking offices in Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Montgomery, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Ulster, Warren, Washington, and Westchester counties of New York; Brevard, Charlotte, Flagler, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Martin, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, and Volusia counties in Florida; Bennington County in Vermont; Berkshire County in Massachusetts; and Bergen County in New Jersey, as well as automatic teller machines. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, business, agricultural, and SBA loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; debit cards; treasury management; online and mobile banking; wealth, retirement, and estate and trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through full-service offices in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.