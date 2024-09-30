Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:HBANP)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBANP stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.