Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:HBANP)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance
HBANP stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
