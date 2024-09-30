Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Up 21.8% in September

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Immersion Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMMR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 458,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $284.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.48. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.55. Immersion had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Immersion will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin bought 15,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,364,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,174.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William C. Martin purchased 15,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,364,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,174.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Singer purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,912,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,775,843.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 66,155 shares of company stock worth $580,675 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immersion

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Immersion by 160.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Immersion from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Immersion

Immersion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.