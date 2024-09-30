Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INOD. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Innodata from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Innodata in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of INOD opened at $15.91 on Friday. Innodata has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $457.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.17 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Innodata by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter valued at $8,142,000. Plustick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 128.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 77,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 309.5% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 111,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 84,509 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

