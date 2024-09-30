Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INOD. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Innodata from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Innodata in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INOD
Innodata Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Innodata
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Innodata by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter valued at $8,142,000. Plustick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 128.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 77,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 309.5% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 111,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 84,509 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Innodata
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innodata
- What is a support level?
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.