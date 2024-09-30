Insider Buying: Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Insider Acquires 975 Shares of Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) insider Kelly Gangotra acquired 975 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($40.57) per share, with a total value of £29,542.50 ($39,558.78).

Morgan Sindall Group Trading Up 1.5 %

LON:MGNS opened at GBX 3,080 ($41.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,175.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,768 ($23.67) and a one year high of GBX 3,080 ($41.24). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,920.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,610.52.

Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 41.50 ($0.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,580.15%.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

