Insider Buying: Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Director Purchases 24,000 Shares of Stock

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) Director Bradley Roy Dunkley purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$16,320.00.

Bradley Roy Dunkley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Bradley Roy Dunkley bought 2,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,300.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Bradley Roy Dunkley purchased 9,500 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,320.00.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

PKT stock opened at C$0.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.60. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$0.83. The company has a market cap of C$151.93 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Parkit Enterprise from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

