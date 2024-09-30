Insider Buying: Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Director Purchases 24,000 Shares of Stock

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) Director Bradley Roy Dunkley purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$16,320.00.
Bradley Roy Dunkley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 19th, Bradley Roy Dunkley bought 2,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,300.00.
- On Thursday, September 12th, Bradley Roy Dunkley purchased 9,500 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,320.00.
Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance
PKT stock opened at C$0.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.60. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$0.83. The company has a market cap of C$151.93 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Parkit Enterprise Company Profile
Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Parkit Enterprise
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.