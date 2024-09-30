Insider Buying: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Buys C$50,239.84 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) Director Kay Brekken bought 5,600 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,239.84.

Real Matters Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE:REAL opened at C$9.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.49. Real Matters Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.43 and a 12 month high of C$9.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of C$671.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.75, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.96.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Stories

