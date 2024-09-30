Insider Buying: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Insider Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $2,630,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,108,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,505,670.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 323,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,501,320.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 547,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $5,973,240.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 343,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,426,570.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 306,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $3,519,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 250,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.57 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 51.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

