Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $17,051,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $17,051,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,458,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,005,916.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $17,266,000.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $16,846,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $10,179,750.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $10,629,000.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total value of $14,916,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $15,569,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $1,441,742.70.

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $5,123,625.00.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA opened at $169.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.84. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $176.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.12.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

