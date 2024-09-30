Insider Selling: Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) CAO Sells $167,454.72 in Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,335.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $77.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.76). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBRDA. Citigroup cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Liberty Broadband

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 166,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 184.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.