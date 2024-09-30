Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,875,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,134,957.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 37,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $487,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $220,800.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $228,600.00.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $164.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. The company had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TZOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

