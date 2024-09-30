Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Short Interest Up 19.7% in September

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,300 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 401,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,044,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
QQQM stock opened at $200.32 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $207.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.33.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
