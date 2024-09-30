iomart Group’s (IOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.48) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IOM

iomart Group Stock Performance

iomart Group Company Profile

Shares of LON:IOM opened at GBX 112 ($1.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,866.67 and a beta of 0.58. iomart Group has a 1-year low of GBX 106.52 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 166.20 ($2.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 130.64.

(Get Free Report)

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.