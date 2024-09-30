iomart Group’s (IOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.48) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a report on Monday, June 10th.
iomart Group Stock Performance
iomart Group Company Profile
iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iomart Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.