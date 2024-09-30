J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JSAIY. UBS Group raised J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
