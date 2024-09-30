Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.53.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

