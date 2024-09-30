Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.55.

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $200,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,347,000 after buying an additional 7,931,013 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 76.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,531,000 after buying an additional 6,282,891 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,190,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 3,711.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,828,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,695 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

