KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Short Interest Update

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 70,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Separately, TD Cowen downgraded KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $2.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $38.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.48. KORE Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36.
KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.37 million. KORE Group had a negative net margin of 74.03% and a negative return on equity of 389.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KORE Group will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.
KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services.
