KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Short Interest Update

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 70,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get KORE Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KORE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KORE Group Trading Up 4.9 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KORE Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of KORE Group Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:KORE Free Report ) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of KORE Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $2.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $38.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.48. KORE Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.37 million. KORE Group had a negative net margin of 74.03% and a negative return on equity of 389.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KORE Group will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About KORE Group

(Get Free Report)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.